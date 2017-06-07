Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Booze, liquor, Peacocks

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

image for US pissed peacock crashes liquor store!
It's not only the unfeathered species of birds who love their booze!

A Californian liquor store owner got the shock of his life when a peacock strutted in demanding BOOZE!

The owner thought it was a practical joke, but after the huge bird made a beeline for the bourbon, he realised the joke was not on him! The peacock leapt upon his main table filled with other bottles of booze, kicking and thrashing his way through them. Only after seconds did the owner realise, "damn he's after my best bourbon!"

He called the emergency services, they thought the owner had too much of his own product, and told him to have a lay down. Then he called the emergency save the animal unit, and it seems the peacock was known for his boozing habits (unlike known terrorists in the UK who always get ignored), so they sent an officer or two to catch the damn thing.

Arriving with a huge net they managed to capture the peacock, a female by the way, and safely transported it back to a "drying out unit for drunken birds" (seems there are a lot of them in the USA, feathered and unfeathered species, especially females).

The store owner demanded compensation for the damages caused by the peacock, but his insurance company believed he was pissed too because he swore he saw a thousand eyes with wings, BURP!

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 1?

6 1 22 7
37 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more