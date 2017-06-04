Central Park- New York,NY - Dog walkers in Central Park are voicing protests to the AMA over the new vaccine pogrom reported on here.

Ms. Penny Triever contacted our newspaper to complain about the pogrom which requires citizens to lick the bottoms of their shoes as a form of vaccination.

In her statement she told us "My shoes step in doggy doodles when I walk her. I can't lick that crap! I've been throwing up all morning just thinking about it. Now I'm quarantined to my house until I lick doggy poo off my shoe. I got a ticket at the vaccination checkpoint. Now I'm screwed."