Topics: Dogs, vaccines

Sunday, 4 June 2017

image for New vaccine mandate meeting increasing opposition
Social workers could not get this dog owner to lick her shoe sole

Central Park- New York,NY - Dog walkers in Central Park are voicing protests to the AMA over the new vaccine pogrom reported on here.

Ms. Penny Triever contacted our newspaper to complain about the pogrom which requires citizens to lick the bottoms of their shoes as a form of vaccination.

In her statement she told us "My shoes step in doggy doodles when I walk her. I can't lick that crap! I've been throwing up all morning just thinking about it. Now I'm quarantined to my house until I lick doggy poo off my shoe. I got a ticket at the vaccination checkpoint. Now I'm screwed."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

