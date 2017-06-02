Written by Jaki Treehorn
Friday, 2 June 2017

Nicarauguan Strongman Daniel Ortega

Managua, Nicaragua - On Friday, the day after Trump announced that he was joining Nicaragua, Syria and Pittsburgh in abandoning the Paris Climate Agreement, Nicaraguan strongman and Presidente Daniel Ortega announced he would join the list of nations approving the accord, enacted to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and their effect on global climate conditions.

"After reading of President Trump's lack of logic and reason, I realized that I must have made a mistake or I didn't know about the agreement, we should join the community of nations to fix this place called earth that we all share, rather than be associated with such nonsense", exclaimed el Presidente.

Two hours later, embattled Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad emerged from a foxhole near Damascus and announced that he too was embarrassed that he had not signed the agreement.

These developments followed the announcement of Bill Peduto, mayor of Pittsburgh, that the city would withdraw it's name from the group of 4 nations in the Trump alliance formed to ignore Climate Science and withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

