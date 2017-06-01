Washington - According to tweets last night from Donald Trump as well as a story in Breitbart Real News (formerly Breitbart News), Democrats inside the White House organization are responsible for the many leaks to news organizations like CNN, Washington Post and the New York Times.

"We will find and get rid of the Democrats on my staff that are leaking this sensitive information to the fake news companies, very unfair to the American people", Trump tweeted at 3 A.M.

Breitbart Real News featured the story yesterday in its headline page. "Democrats Have Infiltrated White House Staff".

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the infiltration story at a press conference this afternoon. Asked by CNN correspondents to name the Democrats appointed to the White House staff, he responded that "Donald Trump knows who they are, and so do several of us, we will provide details soon".

Jared Kushner had no comment.