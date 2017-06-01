Written by Jaki Treehorn
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump, Leaks

Thursday, 1 June 2017

image for Trump, Bannon: Democrats Responsible for Leaks from White House

Washington - According to tweets last night from Donald Trump as well as a story in Breitbart Real News (formerly Breitbart News), Democrats inside the White House organization are responsible for the many leaks to news organizations like CNN, Washington Post and the New York Times.

"We will find and get rid of the Democrats on my staff that are leaking this sensitive information to the fake news companies, very unfair to the American people", Trump tweeted at 3 A.M.

Breitbart Real News featured the story yesterday in its headline page. "Democrats Have Infiltrated White House Staff".

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the infiltration story at a press conference this afternoon. Asked by CNN correspondents to name the Democrats appointed to the White House staff, he responded that "Donald Trump knows who they are, and so do several of us, we will provide details soon".

Jared Kushner had no comment.

Make Jaki Treehorn's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 plus 2?

3 7 17 6
38 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more