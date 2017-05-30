Written by humanoid
Rating:
Topics: Spy, Assassination

Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Thousands of foreign-trained immigrant physicians living in the United States are being recruited by foreign intelligence agencies to commit assassinations on US intelligence agents and top US scientists.

"It's hard to believe, but logistically it's the best strategy they could implement," states GEN Robert B. Abrams.

Abrams says some physicians are trained as operatives in their country's of origin and some are recruited in America after they get their license to practice.

Foreign intelligence agencies like the MSS, NSC, FIA, NICA, PPB Healthcare, and Pacific Onward Care are the most prolific at recruiting physician operatives.

Some development experts working for foreign intelligence agencies argue that it's too easy for foreign doctors to practice in America causing a risk of "brain drain" abroad.

"That's a lie! a form of mind control to trick their enemies into accepting physician operatives from abroad, making it appear the enemy is getting someone smart," says Abrams.

The CIA says it has evidence that foreign counties place their doctors in US hospitals to control American citizens with fear, to prevent the American public from turning against them while they steal US secrets and engage in conflicts against America.

"It's a successful application of the Stockholm syndrome," says the CIA director.

Abrams says the Army is making plans to build special military hospitals across the nation to service US intelligence officials, top US scientists, NASA scientist, politicians, and top military officials, to protect them from foreign physician operatives trained in assassinations.

Doctors that work in these special hospitals will require a top level security clearance.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

