Washington, D.C. - White House Staffers have voted to form a secret union called the "Leakers Union". To qualify, members must be willing to report embarrassing and improper activities of President Trump and his colleagues to the Union's President.

The head of Leakers Union, Mr. Unnamed Source, assembles and reports out all leaks. Source is a longtime veteran at the White House, going as far back as President Nixon. "I've seen presidents do some stupid stuff, but nothing like this."

Unnamed Source is already credited with a number of revelations about Trump. His leaks are reported daily on CNN, and by The Washington Post and The New York Times. Even President Trump retweets information provided by Source.

Says Source, "We welcome everyone into the Union. You pay your dues solely by reporting about the President's misdeeds. The nation needs to know just how incompetent and unprepared that this President is. That alone is our duty."

If you have any information for Unnamed Source, please contact mike_peril@aol.com .