Savanna, Georgia - As previously reported in the Main Stream Your a Nation here the Meals on Wheels program is short on money to buy food.

As Betty Doogooder reported many of the hungry relying on the food delivery service are poor, sick, blind people incapable of walking to the refrigerator, which may only contain part of an apple. Many have been on a waiting list for a meal for months.

Now, Dr. Strangedeath of the FDA has worked together with Secretary Hon Grey of the department of Health and Human Services to come up with an innovation to bolster the Meals on Wheels program.

"When our social workers visit hungry seniors now, we check if they are in a wheel chair. If they are then Eureka! They ARE the Meal on Wheels. We stuff them with aspartame till dead, which only takes a few ounces. This preserves the meat and gives it a great sweet taste. Then we wheel granny off to the meat packing plant. Next day, the Meals on Wheels truck leaves the plant loaded with hamburgers for the hungry", Grey told TheSpoof.com, while eating a burger.

Related Story