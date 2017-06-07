Chicago, IL - Former President Barack Obama doesn't know what to do with himself these days. After months of travel and adventure camps, Obama remains without a job or sense of purpose.

"Time of my life!" wrote Obama in a recent tweet which was quickly deleted.

Former associates believe that Obama's depression is typical for anyone who enjoys power and then loses it. Says one insider, "Do you see the smile on his face? And how he jokes and laughs? And how his eyes glow now? None of that is real. He's a depressed man for sure."

Obama denies he is facing a midlife crises, but those closest to him are not as sure.

"I feel for him, I really do," remarked Michelle Obama. "But let's speak some truths here. Barack has been spending all his time with me and the kids. He makes his own meals with everything he likes. He is writing a book. He is overshadowed by President Trump's daily embarrassments. We may have all the money in the world and all the time and opportunity in the world, but these are desperate times indeed."

Nonetheless Obama insists he is happy. Sources say that he even turned down a role in the Trump administration to become the shadow President.

"Trump thought he wanted my job. Joke's on him. I must have made it look too easy," said Obama reportedly to a White House staffer who begged Obama to return.