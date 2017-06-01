Congressional investigators announced the discovering of a highly classified memo written by President Trump that explains the 10 reasons why he decided to fire the former FBI Director, James Comey.

President Trump listed the 10 reasons in the same order as did former Late Show host David Letterman; from 10 to one.

The President's memo does not provide any narrative, it is simply a list of reasons.

The list was handwritten in print using what appears to be crayon:

10. His hands are bigger than mine.

9. He has dark hair, he might be Hispanic;

8. What kind of last name is Comey? It sounds foreign to me.

7. He has never been to Russia.

6. He would not let me grab Kelly Anne Conway by the xxssy.

5. I thought he was a contestant on celebrity apprentice.

4. I was just kidding. The guy can't take a joke.

3. None.

2. Barrack Hossein Obama told me to do it.

1. His hands are bigger than mine.