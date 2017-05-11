Written by Al N.
The last thing most of the detainees remember is writing a letter to their newspapers criticizing Trump.

New York, NY A rental manager showing new tenants around the Trump Tower, took a wrong turn and ended up seeing a medieval type dungeon in the basement.

"I was just showing the tenants around and was looking to show them the exercise room. We made a couple of wrong turns, and all of a sudden, there it was! It was a prison!" said the rental manager.

"There were a bunch of people down there who started to yell when they saw us. But as soon as they did there was a guard, who looked a lot like Tiffany Trump, who would taser them. I recognized a bunch of them from the news-there was Cindy Sheehan, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, John Stewart, and Rosie O'Donnell."

Trump denounced the announcement as "fake news".

Yeah, like "whatever", Donald.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

