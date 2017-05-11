Washington - In a shocking development pertaining to the ongoing FBI and Congressional investigation into Russian tampering in the U.S. Presidential election, a sign language translator used by the Trump Campaign in several nationally televised campaign ads, Ludmilla Nasdarovich, has admitted under oath before the Senate Intelligence Committee that she works for the KGB and is actually a skilled hypnotist who used the hand movements used during the speeches to mesmerize the U.S. public into voting for Donald Trump.

The speeches were shown in several ads for Trump, broadcast on the night before the election. Sources at the FBI and in Congress have indicated that the hypnosis of several million undecided voters who viewed the commercials accounted for the 3-4 percentage points difference between the polls before the election and the final results.

"We have suspected this for some time", exclaimed committee member Dianne Feinstein, Democrat Senator from California. "There was no other explanation for the sudden shift of voters to Trump on election day. We interviewed several hundred undecided voters who told us that they voted for Trump, but really didn't understand why", she explained further.

Trump responded in typical fashion by unleashing a barrage of tweets. "I've never seen this woman in my life, who the heck is Ludameela Verwhatser-name, this is a hoax", and a few minutes later tweeting "Obama planted this woman in my commercials, I never use ASL translators, I don't even know what that is.....very unfair".