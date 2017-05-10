Trump Tower, NYC Trump, after firing FBI Director James Comey, denied that the firing had anything to do with the fact that the FBI Director had recently opened an investigation into the election and possible Trump Russian collusion.

"No, that investigation had nothing to do with the firing. Comey was using a non-secure e-mail server all along so we knew we had to get rid of him. We are thinking of trying him for treason," spoke Trump.

"In fact, there is no investigation going on and there never was! That was just all fake news to try and bamboozle the American public. But lucky for them, I am on the watch!" shouted Trump.