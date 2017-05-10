Washington, DC - Congressional Democrats dropped a bombshell revelation this morning, announcing that they possess definitive proof of election tampering.

At a press conference hosted by their intellectual leader, Maxine Waters(D, CA)and moral and spiritual leader, Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) they presented their evidence.

"This here...ah, be the ah, the GUN. The smokin' gun y'all need...it, ah, it prove that this President is not, ah, not legal, ah, not legitimate!" Said Waters, appearing rattled, and requiring prompting from her aids to complete her sentences, as is her norm.

Pelosi, who sipped calmly at a glass of vodka while waiting her turn to speak, presented the actual evidence.

"We have, in our possession, documents--receipts-- totaling millions of dollars, spent by the Republican National Committee, in a direct, naked effort, to unfairly influence the election. We have video recording of their commercials--broadcast publicly--in a deplorable effort to resist the proper candidate, who we so generously provided."

Rising star Kyrsten Sinema (D, AZ) came just short of calling for violence.

"It's painfully obvious" said the moderate Democrat from Arizona. "The founders never intended for voters to be influenced by private organizations like the Republican National Committee. Resist. Get a mask, march in the streets, block traffic. And also, the Russians."

"What about the Russians?" A reporter asked.

"You know...The Russian Bear. Boo! They're gonna get you if we keep letting voters get influenced this way!"