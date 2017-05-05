Written by Bala Thenappan
Friday, 5 May 2017

For the first 100 days of his presidency, Donald Trump was undisputedly the leader of the free world. After passing Trumpcare, the new Republican health care bill that will reportedly cut several federal subsidies for healthcare, many Americans agree that he is now actually the leader of the expensive world.

Mike Rodgers, a middle class American citizen, explains: "Under Obamacare, it was like my health insurance was free. Under Trumpcare, my costs will be much more expensive."

Canada has been advertising itself as the true leader of the free world for many years now, since its socialistic programs make healthcare virtually free for middle class citizens. But many Americans are not ready to relinquish their proud title to Canadians.

Steve Bell tells us: "We can just elect Bernie Sanders in 2020. Then we will be a totally free world."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

