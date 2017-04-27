Written by humanoid
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Caitlyn Jenner

Thursday, 27 April 2017

image for Caitlyn Jenner goes on first date
John Homes plays for the Packers

Just before the holidays, Caitlyn Jenner called off a modeling shoot to announce to CBS news that she went on her first date with the man of her dreams.

Jenner spend a weekend in Las Vegas with football player John Homes whose a tight end for the Green Bay Packers.

On a telephone interview with Ann Coutic she tells all.

She says: "I was worried about someone approaching me and how to handle that, but John said he would go easy."

"We went dinning and then danced before bedding down at the Hilton Hotel in Vegas."

Jenner asked the hotel clerk for a stick of their finest unsalted butter,some pain killer pills, and a first-aid-kit before retiring for the night.

"Jenner, is discovering this new life with John which is amazing. He's suddenly going along this journey with her, and this is the beginning of a process. And she really enjoys spending time with him, and he's open to everything - which she really loves." says Coutic.

Make humanoid's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 4?

7 12 3 9
74 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more