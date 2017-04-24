Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Monday, 24 April 2017

image for Hillary Clinton has begun to urinate in public
This tree was well fertilized

Little Rocks, Arkansas - Joggers along the Arkansas River Trail have called our news room after many observed Hillary crawling on the trail, stopping frequently to urinate.

"It was totally disgusting", reported Mr. Edophilepay, when he phoned in his report. He indicated that she was totally naked.

A medical doctor called us to report that he saw the same thing, speculating that it was probably a result of her previous brain injury.

Also too, an animal control officer saw it and called our office. He added that she lifted her leg when she peed, all the while barking like a dog.

"I was going to take her to the pound but then I saw who it was", the officer stated. Then he added, "Besides she was too fat to fit in my truck. So I just gave her a rabies shot and put a tag around her neck."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

