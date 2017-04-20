Hell, 66th level down - A spokesman for Mr. Beezle Bub announced today at a crowded press briefing that Hillary Clinton is the official President of the Dead.

Ms Clinton garnered the vast majority of the votes cast by dead voters. The plurality of prevarication on voter registration was so overwhelmingly in her favor that it was no contest.

Clinton won 99.34 percent of the votes attributed to the dead, but only those residing in Hell. The others did not vote.

In her new role as President she plans to make sure all women in Hell are buried 'alive' with their aborted babies.