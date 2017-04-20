Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 20 April 2017

image for Hillary Clinton declared President of the dead
Zombies on the way to a Trump protest

Hell, 66th level down - A spokesman for Mr. Beezle Bub announced today at a crowded press briefing that Hillary Clinton is the official President of the Dead.

Ms Clinton garnered the vast majority of the votes cast by dead voters. The plurality of prevarication on voter registration was so overwhelmingly in her favor that it was no contest.

Clinton won 99.34 percent of the votes attributed to the dead, but only those residing in Hell. The others did not vote.

In her new role as President she plans to make sure all women in Hell are buried 'alive' with their aborted babies.

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 5?

6 10 15 16
99 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more