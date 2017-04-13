After long consideration and acknowledgement that kids aint kids like they used to be, the US state of Ohio have decided to drop the age of driving to 8!

The first boy to take advantage of the new law was an 8 year-old who after feeling pangs of hunger when his parents went to bed, invited his older sister for a spin downtown to a McDonalds late night drive in!

He mastered several blocks, traffic lights, and even managed to avoid hitting other cars swerving left and right after they observed the boy coasting up and down the high street before entering Big Mac's.

Police stopped him. They asked the boy for his licence, he produced one, they acknowledged the legality of it but warned him not to use his smartphone whilst driving, he laughed and promised to be a good boy.

The McDonalds waitress waiting at the drive-in window, nearly fainted as she saw the boy pull up to the window.

"Young man where's ma and pa?" She inquired.

"In bed, now where's our cheeseburgers miss, we're starving!"

She passed his order over and they exited without hitting the wall, or any other obstacle that women usually hit. The only mistake the boy made was he opened up his steaming hot burger and it plopped on to his lap causing him to swerve into a lantern!

Police reported the incident to the local judge and he decided to introduce a new paragraph to the new law for juniors driving in Ohio and here it is:

"Kids driving above the age of 8 will lose their licence if caught eating burgers or using their smartphones, and they must be able to see above the dashboard of dads car!"

The US government have decided not to implement the new law nationwide just in case the kids start driving better than their mums and discriminated US women start protesting in front of the White House!