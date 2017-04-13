Earlier this week, president Donald Trump, in a press release, stated his full plans for North Korea: "mega bigly annihilation."

The president at about 8:00 AM stated that the North Koreans "need to be stopped," and clearly stated his strong opinion that they were "worse than the Nazis," and that we need to destroy them "by any means necessary" His statements go as follows:

"America, our time has come again to set the record straight. It's time to show the world who's boss. In our world today, we have a bigly problem, North Korea. this problem is a biglier one than we had with the Nazis. It's too huge. We have let North Korea become one of the biggest kids on the block, and this one clearly has no mind. They are building up their military up too big for just defense. They are worse than the Nazis. My security advisors are asking me what my plans are to deal with this problem, well, i have one and it's just for them: mega bigly annihilation."

At this point in the release, he opened it up for possible questions. He was asked many questions about how he was going to accomplish this, his answer goes as follows:

"I am fully aware that there will be a fight if i invade. I am totally aware. we're just going to launch a couple of nukes and then send in the marines for the bits and pieces, we'll make sure that they won't be a problem ever again. Ever."

He was then asked about all of the innocent people in North Korea that would die. He stated as follows:

"Ever since its formation, North Korea has had no people in it. Only mindless drones waiting for instruction. North korea has no morals or principles. They are lead by a homicidal maniac, who needs to be killed, and the only way to do that is to go through his army of mindless drones. There are no innocent North Koreans."

Mr. Trump ended on the remark that there was "no way" that North Korea will be able to "back down" and that he will "pursue annihilation."

More on this story as it develops.