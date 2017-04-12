Written by Al N.
Wednesday, 12 April 2017

image for President Trump and First Daughter Ivanka to Trade Jobs
Spicer seemed overjoyed to be leaving his press agent job.

Washington, DC After Ivanka Trump's decision to bomb Syria following their poison gas attack, President Trump realized it was the first good press he had ever gotten. So he realized that Ivanka would do better.

It was decided that since Ivanka would need to devote her time to running the country, Donald Trump would manage Ivanka's fashion empire. Ivanka will take over the Oval Office, while the Donald will move his office back to Trump Towers.

An announcement is expected later today. Sean Spicer will hold his last press conference and make the announcement. Next week, Ivanka's former hairdresser will take over his job.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

