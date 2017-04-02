West Cimmaron Bend, N.M. - A traffic court judge in the small remote town of West Cimmaron Bend, New Mexico has placed Donald Trump's Declaration that he is the Supreme Ruler of the United States in limbo, issuing a ruling that the Executive Order by Trump is unconstitutional.

The Trump Administration immediately filed an appeal with the 12th District Superior Traffic Court of Appeals in nearby Socorro. The ruling should take a few months.

Trump opened up a barrage on Twitter last night in response to the ruling. "The American people, minus about 5 million illegal voters, want me to take over right now, the situation we are in, created by Obama, is a complete mess!", tweeted the Commander in Chief.

"What is a Traffic Court Judge? Very Unfair!" he exclaimed again later.

After the ruling the Pentagon asked all soldiers to remain on their bases and reopened Congress to meet as usual. Debate on the seventh version of the Paul Ryan/Trump Healthcare Bill, dubbed "Slightly Reduced Calorie Obamacare" by Conservative critics, thus resumed once again.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer met with reporters later in the morning. "Once again the will of the people has been thwarted by some power hungry judge", he said.