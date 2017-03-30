Highlighting the danger that fake news represents to a free society, vigilantes who are followers of the "Busgate" conspiracy stopped a bus full of Salvadoran tourists on an Indiana highway.

Antonia "Tigre" Diaz was on the bus and later told reporters about the terrifying moments when the trio of men blocked the highway with their Big Wheels and boarded the bus with water pistols and a cattle prod.

"We thought they wanted to rob us or sell us some drugs, but they kept asking for our voter ID cards, one of them squirted the driver in the face when he thought we were lying about being tourists. Our tour guide took huge risks and kept showing them tickets and documents to convince them we were tourists and finally he broke through."

Once the men realized the tourists were not illegal voters, they apologized to the tour group and waited for law enforcement to arrive and turned themselves in.

Ironically, the men themselves had called the local sheriffs to inform them that they had identified a bus full of illegal voters and were going to make a citizens arrest.

Lincoln County Sheriff, Cessna Fleeder, said the men were advised to record the license plate and identifiers of the bus and no more.

"Our dispatcher told the man who called that they would get in to trouble if they tried to interfere with the bus and the passengers, but the subject stated that he knew for sure that they had found some illegal voters because they were brown and on a bus. The dispatcher tried reasoning with the caller reminding him that there are not even any elections happening at the moment."

Fleeder sighed and shook her head before turning philosophical.

"It's just fortunate that no one was hurt or killed--this is what can happen when misinformed citizens take the law into their own hands."

Jack Terris and his two friends, all from Greensplow, IN, are being charged with federal kidnapping and stupidity charges in relation to the incident.