Thursday, 30 March 2017

Trump hasn't been this upset since his approval ratings hit a new low, two days ago.

Washington, DC President Trump today announced that the Freedom Caucus must be impeached, or arrested, for disloyalty. He has also threatened to call out the National Guard if the House of Representatives doesn't IMMEDIATELY start impeachment proceedings.

"This Freedom Ca Ca has got to go. They were duly elected by their constituents to represent them in Congress and they have gone against their constituents, and more importantly, their Commander-in-Chief!" trumpeted Trump.

"Sometimes I think it's a shame that I don't have powers like Kim Jong-Un. I could just have traitors executed with anti-aircraft weapons!" Trump said, laughing.

President Trump is upset because the Freedom Caucus, a group of Republican House members, did not support his bill to replace Obamacare.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

