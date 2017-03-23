Hollywood, CA: A movie idea that has been floating around Hollywood since Donald Trump won the Presidency has been permanently shelved due to extreme lack of source material.

The proposed movie, to be entitled "50 Shades of Trump", was actually pulled from consideration by the writers themselves after they realized that it was impossible to find even five shades of Trump. They reached four and had to accept the reality that that was as far as it was going to go.

The four shades of Trump found by the writers are: watching TV, lying, sleeping, and being horrifically disrespectful to women and everyone else. There was a moment when it was believed they'd found a fifth shade - oogling his own daughter, but the decision was made that it fell under being disrespectful to women. Also, it was decided that quoting Fox News and citing wholly unreliable sources fell under the umbra of lying.