Written by Al N.
Wednesday, 22 March 2017

image for Trump Fires the FBI and National Security Agency For Investigating Him
Trump got hoarse after yelling "You're fired" 1,284 times.

Washington, DC President Trump's Press Aide Sean Spicer announced that President Trump had just created 62,372 jobs in one day, a new record!

"President Trump, when he learned that the FBI and NSA had the audacity to investigate him for his Russian ties, fired everyone in the FBI and the NSA. We will start interviewing for those jobs at the Trump Rally being held in Jackson, Mississippi next weekend" said Spicer.

On the humanitarian side, Trump did allow members of the FBI and NSA to come to the White House and have him personally say his catch phrase to them, "You're Fired!!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

