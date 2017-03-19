After the president strenuously said he doesn't want the new Republican healthcare plan to be called Trumpcare, the fiscally conservative House Freedom Caucus started calling it TreasonCare.

Democrats and liberals described the new law and cuts to Medicare and ObamaCare as draconian, meanwhile House Freedom Caucus members say the cuts don't go far enough in hurting children and poor families.

Senate pariah Ted Cruz called Republicans who voted for the new law traitors.

"It's ObamaCare Lite, and it's appropriate to call it TreasonCare because Republicans have committed treason against our conservative principles by putting it in to law."

Mick Mulvany (R-small heart) director of OMB, championed TreasonCare and the concurring new budget. Mulvany explained how money saved from eliminating healthcare subsidies and school lunches should go to billionaires.

"It's the wealthy who take care of us all by creating jobs when they spend their wealth. How many poor schoolkids do you know who can go out and spend a hundred million on a mansion or start a new company, thereby creating thousands of new jobs? Feeding schoolkids is a waste of money: we all know where food goes anyway after we digest it. In the same way, healthcare subsidies are a waste of money too, because we're all going to die anyway. So why spend potentially billions and billions on unhealthy poor people who can't create jobs when we can invest in our billionaires?"

Democrats opposed to the Republican legislation gleefully danced an Irish jig while seizing on the TreasonCare moniker, then as a finale, Nancy Pelosi took a swipe at the new GOP healthcare law.

"This new law is TreasonCare and the Republicans need to own it. It's TreasonCare because they are turning their backs on the very working people that they and President Tweet promised to help."