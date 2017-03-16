NEW YORK--The long running morning show Fox and Fiends announced today that it is welcoming, as its new morning co-host, Satan, the Commander-in-Chief of Hell.

Enthused Steve Doocy about the new co-host: "We're really excited to have Satan as our new co-host on Fox and Fiends! Satan brings--how do I put it--a unique perspective on the news unfolding in the new Trump Administration. Not only that, but since Breitbart is now starting their new morning show, America First, with their new host white nationalist Richard Spencer, we're in a ratings war that we don't intend to lose."

When Reliable Sources' Brian Stelter asked Doocy what effect having Satan as a co-host for Fox and Fiends might have on their evangelical viewership, Doocy just laughed and shrugged his shoulders and said, "Well, they voted for Donald Trump, right? I think Satan is a change they're ready for at this point."

Chimed co-host Brian Kilmeade about having Satan on the show, "Yes, we realize that Satan isn't, in all respects, a human being, but then neither am I! At any rate, diversity is a good thing, isn't it, which is why we keep marrying other species and other ethnics?"

At this remark co-host Ainsley Earhardt crossed her legs and chirped in, "And I've met Mrs. Satan! Such a nice homemaker, like me, with very solid conservative credentials!"

When Steve Brannon, Donald Trump's Rasputin and Assistant, was asked about the new co-host, he breathed fire and growled, "Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. . . . Darkness is good. Heh heh heh heh heh!

