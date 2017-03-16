President Donald Trump announced today in a rare White House press briefing that he had invited Kim Jong-un Supreme leader of North Korea to the White House for a dinner of Fried Dog and a nationally televise game of darts. Trump looking smug said, "Kim has agreed to come and we have planned an exciting evening of fun and games. As usual it will be a production like you have never seen before on national television. There will be dancing geishas, Chinky Chinky Chinamen jokes and Randy Newman singing his famous seventies ballad, Short People from his album, Little Criminals. The grand finale of the evening will be Kim and I playing darts."

Trump paused and continued": "Now, here is the best and most fun part. I am probably the best dart thrower since the beginning of mankind! You better believe it!" He paused for effect and continued: "We will be playing to see who gets to launch the first nuke in the final destruction of the other ones country and possibly all of civilization. It will be shown in prime time! Is that fun or what?"

A reporter from the Associated Press called out, "Mr. President, with all due respect, how do you know you can trust Kim? He is not known to be exactly trustworthy."

Trump with his trademark smirk, replied: "Because Little Kim told me himself in our telephone call...I was just like a brother to him!"