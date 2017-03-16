Washington D.C. (The Daily Beast): Six supporters of President Donald Trump are recovering after being locked in their car for three hours this morning. They were rescued by a 90 year old African-American lesbian who was walking by and noticed two of the men in the car pounding on the windows trying to get her attention.

The six were in Washington to take a tour of the White House and try to start a rally in support of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The passerby, who wants to remain anonymous, saw two of the men pounding on the car windows. She walked over and pointed to the lock on the door and made an upward gesture with her hand. Once they understood her instructions, they were able to unlock the doors and exit the vehicle.

The rescuer wants to remain anonymous because, in her words, "I'm a woman, I'm black, and I'm gay. That's already three strikes against me for those gentlemen. I didn't want them to be embarrassed that I'm the one who saved them."