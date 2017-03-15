Written by Al N.
Rating:
Wednesday, 15 March 2017

image for Trump Declares Day of Mourning for Victims of Sweden Disaster and the Bowling Green Massacre
Trump's Day of Mourning had a good turnout went about as well as could be expected.

Washington, DC Kellyanne Conway announced that Trump was declaring April 1st a national "Day of Mourning" for the victims of the Sweden Disaster and the Bowling Green Massacre. She said, "President Trump asks that everybody take a few minutes out of their day to stop and give pause while you remember the sacrifices these brave Americans and Swedish made in the name of freedom and justice!"

It was also announced that there will be an investigation into Nordstrom Department Store,who recently stated that they would not be carrying Ivanka Trump's fashion line any more. President Trump ordered the investigation in order to determine if Nordstrom is involved in "anything shady." Kellyanne said that President Trump could not believe that any honest department store would ever cancel Ivanka Trump's fashion line from their store.

"Something's just not right here!" said Kellyanne.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

