Hollywood - During the third episode of the current Bachelorette series last evening, one of the men in the final group of 16 contestants, still in the competition after three rose ceremonies, has come forward with a shocking confession in a conversation with Bachelorette Alicia Smith.

There have been several instances in the past when it was revealed that a contestant has had to overcome a great obstacle, or some tragedy in their lives, and was still able to bravely work through the situation, and courageously appear on the show and even talk about their problems to their hoped for future soul mate. It was no different for Roger LeDouche, as he spoke about the condition he deals with on a daily basis with Alicia in a conversation last night.

"Alicia, I must talk to you about something I have been trying to overcome for some time, and I ask for your understanding as I continue to overcome the pain my situation has caused for myself", said Roger.

"Through no fault of my own, I am actually married right now, I was forced to lie about being single. I am really just looking for a quick jump in the hay, I've been married 8 years now and I really need a brief meaningless affair, do you think we could take a fast spin in the Fantasy Suite? This would cure me, I'm sure.....I hope you can understand and help me through this personal tragedy", he continued.

Despite his braveness in coming forth with this confession, Roger was escorted out the front door immediately, and forced to call Uber to find a ride home.