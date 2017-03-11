Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Technology

Saturday, 11 March 2017

image for Every New TV Comes with a Teenager
Technologically Confused American Yells "Help"

Tokyo, Japan - A consortium of Japanese companies has agreed to provide a teenager for every new television purchased. The offer also extends to computers and any other technology device if the value exceeds $1,000.

"We understand that mainstream Americans cannot figure out how to make our devices work, and they just sit there in boxes, so we are providing the services of a 14-year old with every purchase," stated Jimmy Ito, President of the Consortium.

Upon any purchase, the 14-year old can either be contacted by FaceTime or live at your home for up to two weeks.

Sales by American consumers have increased since the announcement. Says one consumer, who asked not to be named, "The kid lived at my home and knew everything. Not only did he set up my new TV but he coordinated my Wifi, put my photos on the cloud, protected my computer files from viruses, and synced my iPhone. Boy genius I would say."

For more information contact Mike_Peril@aol.com .

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 5?

3 7 9 10
133 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more