Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump

Saturday, 11 March 2017

image for Trump Goes Back on Word and Enforces Federal Marijuana Laws
Police make sure demonstrations stay peaceful, than when their shift is done, half the cops join the protesters.

Washington, DC Women, Transgender, Democrats, Mitt Romney, and Immigrant Marchers Against Trump were joined by the Marijuana Growers and Retailers Union from 12 different states over the weekend, after they made a few wrong turns. It was assumed that most of the demonstrators with brown plastic bags over their heads were Republicans.

"I voted for Trump because I thought he understood businessmen. Instead, he's putting us marijuana farmers and entrepreneurs out of business" spoke a new Trump victim.

"We have been keeping track," spoke an opinion poll employee. "Apparently, if protesting continues at just half the present rate of President Trump's first two months, by the end of his term he will have 110% of the population protesting against his administration."

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 1?

4 7 6 3
131 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more