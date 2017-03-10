Written by Aspartame Boy
Friday, 10 March 2017

image for D.C. pedophiles petition Trump to continue raping and killing children
Bait to catch kids in a D.C. park

Washington D.C.- Anonymous leakers report that the move to arrest high level government officials, representatives, senators, and judges for crimes related to pedophilia has been thwarted by a secret petition signed by one third the population of the District.

In the petition, the signatories confess and proclaim that removing them would shut down the government for years resulting in a national security crisis.

When Trump was apprised of the situation he stopped Tweeting for a full three minutes. The nacesent cabinet is still awaiting the green light to start the arrests.

In the meantime,child trafficking and the attendant blackmail continue to rule the District.

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

