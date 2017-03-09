Written by Catchthisdrift
Thursday, 9 March 2017

image for Kellyanne Conway: "I'm a transgender woman, I have an alternative vagina."
Conway before she became transgender.

Kellyanne Conway, a Counselor to President Trump, yesterday during an interview with the Wichita Weekly Shopper admitted she is a transgender woman and has an "alternative vagina."

Ms. Conway says she has been transgender since she was an infant, saying "my parents used to say "coochie coochie coochie" to me, which I think awoke my feelings that I was in fact a female trapped in a male body."

Conway went on to explain that "coochie" is a term for a vagina, so she was essentially hearing "vagina vagina vagina" for the first year of her life.

Ms. Conway said she had not been planning on announcing her being transgender, but during a stop at Walmart, which insists that people use the restroom aligned with their biological sex, she was forced to use the men's room.

"People saw me go in the men's room, which I guess seemed out of place to them given my long flowing locks of golden curls."

Although Ms. Conway says she is not ashamed of being transgender, she is going to try to keep that fact from her boss so she can continue to use the ladies room at work.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

