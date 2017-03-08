Former president Barrack Obama finally broke cover and confessed to Access Hollywood corespondent Jill Martin that he engineered many of the problems plaguing President Trump.

"The Michael Flynn scandal, Obamacare entrenchment, The FBI wire taps--I even had the White House bathrooms painted 'Whites' and 'Colored' so people would blame it on Steve Bannon."

While holding back laughter, Obama explained why he admitted to something that will make him even more hated by half of the country and could even land him in jail.

"Look, I promised the American people I would speak out if I felt our core values were being threatened, and there's too much going on in the world that we need to attend to. I want to let the President know what happened so he can get on to fixing the real stuff that I didn't create, like the Russian hacking, the North Korean missile tests, global warming and so on. So..."

Barrack Obama then looked into the camera and deadpanned, "Mr. President, you've been punked," then broke into a smile.

Capitol leakers say President Trump was furious with his staff after the revelations, the president even kicked the White House dog, Sean Spicer, as he stormed out of the oval office. Now his staff is tasked with holding another campaign style rally to cheer up the disheartened President Trump.

The US Congress and Senate have begun multiple and concurrent investigations into charges of treason against Obama.

Utah Senator Jason Chaffetz (R-Scumbag) promised a thorough investigation of the case.

"This investigation is going to be like Tiger Woods at a miniature golf course, Benghazi will pale in comparison. I'll make Barrack Obama testify for months if I have to."