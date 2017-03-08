Washington, DC President Donald Trump tweeted at 3:30 this morning that he would provide evidence that Obama had spied on him at a press conference this morning.

UPDATE: President Trump held a press conference this morning and said, "My evidence that Obama bugged Trump Towers during the election is that I had a really strong feeling that that's what he did. And I had the same strong feeling that I would win the election. So that proves that my strong feelings about something are true."

Former President Obama replied, "Why would I want to wiretap him? I see and hear way too much of him as it is. If I wanted to wiretap him, why would I bother bugging Trump Tower when I could have just bugged the White House?"

President Trump then tweeted Obama's remarks as proof that Obama bugged him.