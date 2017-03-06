THE PENTAGON - Male Marines shared naked photographs of female Marines on a not-so-secret Facebook page. Allegedly, a few of the pictures were taken without the "models'" knowledge or consent.

Captions to the photos included "obscene comments" about the better-looking women, officials said.

"None of our Marines are dogfaces," one comment, a slur against female US Army soldiers, read.

"The Marines are looking for a few sexy women," another comment said.

"Join the Navy, and see the world," a third remark suggested, "but join the Marine Corps and see this!"

Now that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating, the photos, unfortunately, have been taken down.

Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Green, the Corps' top enlisted man, following orders from above, said, "These negative behaviors absolutely represent Marine Corps values."

"We're thankful spoilsport Thomas Brennan, once-a-Marine-always-a-Marine, tattled to the Corps," spokesman Capt. Ryan E. Alvis said.

According to one report, more than 2,000 naked active-duty women, officers and enlisted, were publicly identified by their ranks, full names, locations, sexual prowess, and "special skills."

"The Marine Corps is deeply concerned about allegations the female Marines were out of uniform at the time they were photographed," Alvis said. "Nudism destroys morale, erodes trust, and degrades the individual."

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the committee's ranking Democrat, called the online behavior "degrading, but awesome."