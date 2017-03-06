BILLINGSGATE POST: Downplaying concerns that Mexican President, Enrique Pena Nieto has that an important part of Mexican history will be lost if the Mayan temples are razed to provide materials for the proposed wall, President Trump told incredulous reporters:

"I once considered the Mayans big league. Their civilization is nothing now. I lost all respect for them when the World didn't end in 2012 as they predicted. Why should anyone care if we demolish their pyramids and shrines to build a fabulous wall? Besides, they once used them to sacrifice women and children. I love and cherish women and children big league."

Any Questions?

Mika (MSNBC): President Trump, have you any idea how devastating this will be to the Mexican tourist industry? How can you look yourself in the mirror when you do things like that?

POTUS: I love and cherish Mexico's tourist industry big league. I also love and cherish my reflection as well.

George Staphylococcus: Have you ever considered building a moat from San Diego to Brownsville,Texas, instead of a wall?

POTUS: I love and cherish walls big league. Unless I could staff the moats with highly trained alligators from my Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, I wouldn't consider it. They would do a fantastic job, by the way.

Sean Hannity (Fox News): There is a rumor going around that you love and cherish women and children. Is there any truth to that?

POTUS: I love and cherish women and children big league.

Chuck Todd: Some of my colleagues compare you to Nero, who fiddled while Rome burned. Would you go on the record as to what you would do if you woke up one morning and saw Washington burning?

POTUS: I would check to see if my new hotel was safe, and then I would start Tweeting.

Thank you!