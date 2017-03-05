Written by Austin Lee
Rating:
Sunday, 5 March 2017

image for Ben Carson resigns as US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Ben Carson

After just 3 days of being sworn into Trump's cabinet as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by Vice President Mike Pence, retired neurosurgeon and presidential candidate steps down from office.

In a Breaking News report aired Sunday morning, Dr. Ben Carson spoke out and has officially resigned. Many are in shock as Ben Carson makes this surprising announcement just days as being sworn in, "I am thankful to of had the experience to work and help the United States of America, but I must resign and return to my home in West Palm Beach."

In an interview with Fox News, Ben Carson said he has changed his mind while working with Trump and his cabinet and wants to officially retire from the work force.

Ben Carson has received backlash on social media for working with Trump and supporting him in the primaries.

This article will be updated as more news is reported.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

