In an interview with Fox News this morning President Donald Trump demanded that the US Congress pass legislation requiring all voters to undergo an IQ test as a qualification for voting in national elections. Sean Hannity quickly agreed with him and Trump surrogates appeared on CNN and other news outlets to promote the issue.

Trump stated in part: "I was watching the College Jeopardy tournament On ABC and was shocked at what I saw! All three finalists were obviously from immigrant parents! What kind of example is this sending to our children, you know, children of real people! Therefore, I am demanding that the American Broadcasting System remove the program Jeopardy from prime time and replace it with Family Feud with Steve Harvey! We don't need a bunch of fancy pants liberals corrupting the minds of our children and young adults!"

Hannity: "You've got that right Mr. President!"

Trump: "Therefore, I am requesting that Congress set limits on who can vote. I demand that no person with an IQ over 70 be allowed to vote or participate, in any way, in the running of our government either in local or national elections. The "so called" elite in this country have had their day and that day is over...you better believe it!"

Hannity: "Brilliant, Mr. President!"

In related news, CNN, ABC and NBC have all posted the IQ chart for mental capabilities. President Trump replied in a tweet: "Fake News!"

130+ Upper extreme

120-129 Well above average

110-119 High average

90-109 Average

80-89 Low average

70-79 Well below average

69 and below Lower extreme