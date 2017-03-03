Washington, DC - The US Post Office will begin to charge for electronic mail. The Post Office has suffered from declining revenue over many years due to the increased use of emails and texts. According to the US Postmaster, "Something has to give."

Beginning in 2018, the US Post Office will charge a penny "stamp" for every email delivered to any resident of the United States. The Post Office is working with the various email delivery service providers to monitor compliance and automatic credit card payments.

The Post Office takes the position that it has sole authority over public delivery of "mail" in the United States, and that electronic mail is a form of mail. Thus, the Post Office has jurisdiction to charge for its delivery.

Emails without the U.S. Post Office electronic stamp will automatically "bounce back".

President Trump has approved the change by Executive Order without question, comment or review.

While the Executive Order is already final, comments may be delivered to mike_peril@aol.com at a cost of $.01 per email.