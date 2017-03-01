Washington, DC … America is drowning in an ocean of fake news. Misinformation, in the form of inaccurate tweets, posts, and quotes are confusing public debate and running the American political system off the rails.

Fortunately, Government hackers at the FBI have come up with a containment strategy. They call it fake storage. Fake storage would work just like regular digital storage, except for the fact that nothing would really be stored. Because in reality, there is nothing to it.

Says FBI Director James Comey: "At the end of the day every bit, every byte, every chapter and verse would wind up in that little trashcan that's on your computer desktop. By the morning, it would be gone. No kidding. No lying. No faking."

Other administration officials are not so sure. "You know what they say... garbage in... garbage out. I'm just afraid that fine satire is going to get mixed with fake news. That could blow up big time in somebody's face. We don't want to see anybody get laughed at for the wrong reasons."

"Like dying."

"Quite tiring."

For further information, call Apple Computer and ask for the Big Gulp of computer knowledge.