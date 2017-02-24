Written by Dr. Billingsgate
Topics: Hitler, CNN, Snopes

Friday, 24 February 2017

image for Snopes: Fake News - CNN More Or Less Trusted Than The Spoof
Free Dr. B

BILLINGSGATE POST: Just days after Snopes, the definitive internet service that decides which stories are fact or fiction, verified that Adolf Hitler was alive and living with his long time mistress, Eva Braun, in Argentina, the service verified that the news stories emanating from CNN were "more or less trusted than The Spoof."

This is not just an indictment against Snopes and CNN, it's a shot across the bow for all the lip-syncing, yellow belly, commie pinko bastards who claim to be the final word in deciding what is truth and what is fiction.

What brings into play the Quasimodo factor: Love it or hate it, it's still the ultimate deciding factor when deciding whether a story can pass the hump test. Cryogenically speaking, once a story has been freeze dried by Snopes, like The Splendid Splinter's frozen head, this decision is as immutable as permastone.

Let us not despair. Despite the dissonance reduction tactics of hatchet wielding Snope's Goombas, as personified by the rancid, tee-shirt wearing louts hibernating in their mama's basement, truth will win out.

NOTE: So that the dissemination of free flowing thought might live on, I am donating any and all royalties derived from the publishing of this story to the "Free Doctor Billingsgate Foundation."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

