Shock news reached the airwaves yesterday, 10pm Washington time, when it was announced that Melania Trump "falls over". Panic reigned in the Trump Towers, with butlers and henchmen running up and down the golden escalators, and intercoms jammed. "We haven't heard anything like this since from before" said a spokesperson of Trump's offices'r's.

Imagine the relief on everybody's lip's then, when it was revealed that what had happened was that Melania Trump, had just come back from a shopping trip to New England, New Hampshire, and had said "I hated it. What a disappointment. There was no autumn leaves and no autumn fashions. They told me 'it's Winter now - Fall's over'."

Donald Trump is not available for comment, he is too busy tweeting about Swedish Chefs and building his walls.