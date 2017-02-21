Written by Erskin Quint
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

image for Melania Trump Falls Over
An idiot, yesterday.

Shock news reached the airwaves yesterday, 10pm Washington time, when it was announced that Melania Trump "falls over". Panic reigned in the Trump Towers, with butlers and henchmen running up and down the golden escalators, and intercoms jammed. "We haven't heard anything like this since from before" said a spokesperson of Trump's offices'r's.

Imagine the relief on everybody's lip's then, when it was revealed that what had happened was that Melania Trump, had just come back from a shopping trip to New England, New Hampshire, and had said "I hated it. What a disappointment. There was no autumn leaves and no autumn fashions. They told me 'it's Winter now - Fall's over'."

Donald Trump is not available for comment, he is too busy tweeting about Swedish Chefs and building his walls.

Make Erskin Quint's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 4?

8 7 6 19
57 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more