It has been reported that the FBI has placed Dr. Winston Tinker, a noted packaging engineer and consultant to many toy companies worldwide, in it's relocation program to protect his identity from millions of frustrated fathers, and other family members, who have been forced to pry open tightly packaged children's toys during the last twenty years since the packaging first became popular with manufacturers.

The packaging for the toys typically consists of the many small figurines, parts and accessories being impossibly wrapped by rubber bands, or double and even triple knots of string, and then attached to cardboard inserts which are molded into difficult to open sheets of form fitting plastic. They take about 10-15 minutes to open, including the time it takes to locate a knife or scissors, and also to obtain bandages and antiseptics for the injuries that often occur to the unfortunate adult asked to force open the plastic encased present immediately for the anxious kid.

The identity of Mr. Tinker was a well kept secret from the many angry fathers, uncles and other relatives who, often after imbibing a few too many holiday cocktails, had attempted to contact the manufacturers in an attempt to have words with the person responsible for the toys' package designs.

However, a few years ago someone familiar with the man put his name and picture on Facebook, a posting which went viral and caused Mr. Tinker to go into hiding.

A spokesman for the FBI refused to confirm or deny the reports.