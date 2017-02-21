Written by JinoLeFeeto
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

image for Melania Trump Hires Official Pussy Holder
Pussy to get official holder

Melania Trump is a busy woman and as First Lady does not have a lot time to deal with the day to day activities of First Lady. Eyes opened though when she recently announced the position of "Official Pussy Holder".

"I said holder not GRABBER," said Melania at a press conference this morning,"I need someone to carry my persian cat from hotel to hotel, she does not like the $10000 carry cage I bought her."

"We had the Secret service doing the job, but then someone told the Don and the Don calls me and asks 'Melania why is the Secret Service carrying your pussy?', so I have to stop that and we have to hire someone to carry the pussy."

White House officials had no comment but said it totally supported the First Lady having her pussy held.

Make JinoLeFeeto's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 3?

9 12 24 3
58 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more