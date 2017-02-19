Written by JinoLeFeeto
Sunday, 19 February 2017

FOX News Lashes out at Trump-

Shepard Smith went beserk in his commentary on Fox News yesterday. He turned bright red and call Donald Trump the L word LIAR! Just then the entire Fox news set began to quake and collapse around him. Bill O' Reilly was seen running by screaming like a girl, shouting "Head for the Hills The END Is Near!!"

Shepard Smith while filling out unemployment paperwork later said, "I'm not sorry one bit, I already have about 20 job offers, including from Melania Trump, she says I"m cute." I have a date with Megan Kelly coming up though, so I'm going to hold off on the First Lady's offer."

Trump officials were too busy in Florida campaigning for the 2020 Republican nomination to comment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

