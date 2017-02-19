Following the first film screening at the Trump White House, the President has ordered the FBI to find Dory.

Mr Trump watched the first five minutes of the Pixar film and said, "I don't need to see any more. I'm ordering the FBI to find Dory. She's obviously handicapped and nobody is more sympathetic to handicapped people than Donald Trump. Nobody."

He then made a fishy face that amused the small audience that had been paid to watch the film with him.

At a press conference later that day, Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that Finding Dory is a documentary and stated, "it's no more a cartoon than President Trump or I am."