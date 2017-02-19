Written by Jurgen Wolff
Topics: Donald Trump, Fish

Sunday, 19 February 2017

Following the first film screening at the Trump White House, the President has ordered the FBI to find Dory.

Mr Trump watched the first five minutes of the Pixar film and said, "I don't need to see any more. I'm ordering the FBI to find Dory. She's obviously handicapped and nobody is more sympathetic to handicapped people than Donald Trump. Nobody."

He then made a fishy face that amused the small audience that had been paid to watch the film with him.

At a press conference later that day, Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that Finding Dory is a documentary and stated, "it's no more a cartoon than President Trump or I am."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

