Written by Jurgen Wolff
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 19 February 2017

President Trump has appointed a plumber from Pittsburgh as the new head of the CIA.

Plumber Jack Bauer says he was surprised to get a phone call from the President. "He told me to defeat ISIS within 24 hours. He said I could do waterboarding."

"I told him I'd only done snowboarding," Bauer says. "He said that sounds even better. He said everything I do will be filmed and they'll put the film opposite anything starring Arnold Schwarzenegger."

When he found out the salary, Bauer decided to go for it. "I've used some pretty harsh chemicals in my job," he says. "Maybe we could spray them with those."

Make Jurgen Wolff's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 1?

7 2 8 1
44 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more